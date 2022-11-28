Watch Terrell Owens Knock Out Heckler [Video]

During his 15 year NFL career, wide receiver Terrell Owens was known for making catches and making headlines.

A six-time Pro Bowler and five-time AP All-Pro, Owens ranks third in league history in receiving yards (15,934) and receiving touchdowns (153).

Get our free mobile app

Labeled as a "diva" by many in the NFL media during his playing days, Owens was not voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first two years of eligibility, despite having the resume worthy of a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Terrell Owens Hall of Fame bust Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images loading...

Owens still has great hands, as a heckler in California found out the hard way.

As first reported by TMZ, Owens and other patrons of a CVS in Inglewood, California were being harassed by a heckler.

Terrell Owens Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images loading...

Witnesses claim the heckler threatened to do harm to Owens and another man in the store, eventually taking a swing at Owens.

A short time later, the heckler was knocked out.

Per TMZ, law enforcement was not called to the scene.

T.O. turns 49 in two weeks, but still looks to be in a tremendous shape.

Terrell Owens Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images loading...

Maybe a celebrity boxing match could be in his future? If so, I'm betting on T.O.

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula.