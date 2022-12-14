Watch Mississippi State’s Touching Tribute To Mike Leach

The College football world is still mourning the loss of Mississippi State head coach, Mike Leach. Mike Leach coached for 21 years where he notably made stops at Washington State as a head coach and more recently with Mississippi State. Leach was known for revolutionizing the air-raid offense. The air-raid is a fast-paced dink-and-dunk offense that allowed Leach to boast several quarterbacks who led all of college in passing yards.

Mike Leach will be known as a great offensive mind who changed our game, but he will also be remembered for being one of the greatest personalities we have ever seen on camera. The man known as "the pirate" gave us years of priceless content that we couldn't help but laugh at. Here are just a few of Mike Leach's best moments.

Many of us have always seen that fun and silly side of Coach Leach, but the pirate was a man who showed many emotions. Mississippi State has captured all the different sides of Mike Leach perfectly in this touching video tribute.

I am not the only one who was moved by this touching tribute from the Bulldogs. College football fans from all over the country took to Twitter to express how they feel about the passing of Mike Leach.

Mike Leach will be missed by college football fans all across the country and everyone who he came in touch with along the way. He was a fantastic football mind and an even better person. I think I can speak for a lot of people when I say we have the Leach family, Bulldog family, and Washington State family in our thoughts and prayers.

