Watch Eagles Owner Shutdown Heckling Fan With a Simple NSFW Response

The Eagles are the hottest team in the NFL right now as they just rattled off their eight straight wins to improve to remain the only undefeated team this season. The Eagles defeated the Texans 29-17 last and are looking dangerous. The team is playing with a tremendous amount of confidence right and that might just come from their owner, Howie Roseman.

Get our free mobile app

Roseman has made some big moves in the last two off-seasons to take his franchise from a one-and-done wild card team to a Super Bowl contender. One of those big moves included trading for pro-bowl wideout A.J. Brown.

Philadelphia Eagles v Houston Texans Getty Images loading...

A particular Eagles fan decided to show his appreciation to Howie Roseman in what I would call a backhanded compliment.

Before drafting DeVontae Smith and trading for A.J. Brown, the eagles were known for picking receivers that didn't live up to their potential. The Eagles drafted J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Jalen Reagor, and Nelson Agholor in the early rounds of the NFL draft. Sadly, none of these wideouts lived up to their potential and didn't last long with the team. Howie Roseman wasn't going to let this trolling fan slide and decided to put him in his place.

You can't argue with Howie there. Eagles fans can say what they about his previous draft choices, but the Eagles don't have a ring without Roseman.

NFL Franchises With Multiple Super Bowl Championships 15 NFL franchises have won multiple Super Bowls.

NFL Franchises That Have Never Won A Super Bowl A dozen NFL teams have never experienced the ultimate prize in the sport of football.