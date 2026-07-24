(NATCHITOCHES, LA) - If you have not taken your family to Timber Ridge Adventure Park in Natchitoches, Louisiana yet, put it on the calendar before summer gets away from you. Although based on what they offer year-round including Halloween and Christmas, you might want to take a few trips.

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Located just off I-49 in historic Natchitoches, this family-owned outdoor park has become one of the most unique family destinations in the state. It is not a theme park or a water park. It is something genuinely different, and that is exactly why it is worth the drive.

The Lost Treasure Mining Company: Dig for Real Gemstones and Fossils

Peter Summers, Getty Images Peter Summers, Getty Images

Nearly 100 feet of authentic outdoor water sluice lets your family pan for real gemstones, crystals, minerals, fossils and arrowheads sourced from around the world. Emeralds, rubies, opals, amethyst, shark teeth. Everything you find is yours to take home, and guides are on site to help the kids identify what they are holding. It is Louisiana's only outdoor gem and fossil mining attraction, and there is nothing else like it in the state. I had to travel to Hot Springs, Arkansas to get this type of gem mining experience. It's great to know the drive will be much shorter.

Buccaneer Bayou Mini Golf and The Bear Factory

Photo by Oxana Lyashenko on Unsplash brown bear in red and white striped knit sweater

Timber Ridge's newest addition is Buccaneer Bayou, a 19-hole pirate-themed mini golf course built around an immersive storyline involving cursed treasure. It pairs well with the mining experience as a full afternoon outing. The Bear Factory lets kids stuff and build their own plush animals to take home, and works especially well for birthday parties. The park offers full birthday packages built around all three attractions.

Dark Woods Haunted Attraction in the Fall

Photo by Elly M on Unsplash a path with leaves on the ground

When October hits, Timber Ridge transforms into one of Louisiana's scariest haunted attractions. Dark Woods features multiple immersive experiences including the Dead Fall Trail, Alice's Madhouse, and a Buried Alive casket cam. It draws visitors from across the state every fall and is legitimately worth the drive for haunted house fans.

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Old Fashioned Christmas and Food On Site

Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash pine tree on bokeh photography

The park rounds out the year with Timber Ridge Old Fashioned Christmas after Halloween wraps. Between attractions, grab Dole Whip pineapple soft serve, Dippin' Dots, and shaded spots to sort your treasure haul. Three completely different experiences at one location across three seasons is rare and this park pulls all three off well.

Plan Your Visit

Timber Ridge Adventure Park is at 4343 University Pkwy in Natchitoches. Current hours are Friday 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday 2 to 10 p.m., and Sunday 2 to 6 p.m. Natchitoches is worth a full day trip on its own, so consider pairing this with the historic downtown and the Cane River while you are there. Check timberridge.fun for current pricing and seasonal schedules before you go.