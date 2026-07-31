The Louisiana Restaurant Association honored its 2026 industry award winners last week at the 73rd LRA Showcase in conjunction with the organization's 80th anniversary celebration. According to the Louisiana Restaurant Association's official announcement, among the honorees inducted into the LRA Hall of Fame were two names very familiar to the people in Louisiana: Gerald Judice of Judice Inn, and Bob Kirchoff and Phil Barbaree of Superior Restaurant Group. Two very different restaurants. Two very different stories.

Judice Inn: Nearly 80 Years on Johnston Street in Lafayette

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If you grew up in Lafayette, you have an opinion about Judice Inn. That is kind of the point.

According to The Advocate's reporting on Judice Inn's 75th anniversary, brothers Alcide and Marc Judice opened the restaurant on April 5, 1947, on what was then a stretch of highway 1.5 miles outside of Lafayette's city limits, much different than we see as Johnston St. today. As Discover Lafayette documented in a profile of Gerald Judice, the location was remote enough that early customers occasionally arrived on horseback. Today that same spot at 3134 Johnston St. sits in the middle of one of the busiest roads in the city, and the restaurant has not changed much in the nearly eight decades since it opened. They recently did renovations and even added a drive-thru window for orders to go, along with an app to view their menu and order.

The menu isn't complicated. Burgers with a Cajun-spiced secret sauce, served with chips. No fries (yes, like the old 'Cheeseburger Cheeseburger' skit from SNL back in the '70s). No apologies. The concept is simple and it has worked for generations of Lafayette families who have passed the tradition down like a family recipe. Some other restaurants follow the mindset of 'Do one thing, do it well' including another Louisiana success story, Todd Graves with Raising Canes.

According to the Judice Inn official history page, Gerald Judice, the youngest of Marc's sons, took over operations and has kept the same standards his father and uncle established when they built the place themselves on family property with their wives and children as the workforce. Acadiana Historical's profile of the restaurant notes that the Inn has earned recognition from USA Today, Southern Living, and Yelp over the years without ever chasing trends or rebranding itself.

Superior Restaurant Group: From a Shreveport Dream to a Louisiana Institution

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Bob Kirchoff and Phil Barbaree met at Northwestern State University, where they played football together. As 710 KEEL reported when the duo was honored by NSU's School of Business, what came out of that friendship eventually changed the dining landscape across Louisiana.

The two became obsessed with creating the perfect Mexican restaurant while working in Houston in the early 1980s. Per the Superior Grill New Orleans team page, they made repeated trips to Mexico to perfect their margarita recipe and sourced cast iron fajita platters directly from Monterrey. They opened their first restaurant, Superior Bar and Grill, in Shreveport in 1983. According to Superior Grill's own history, their concept was reportedly the second establishment in the United States to present sizzling fajitas on cast iron platters, a theatrical format that has since become a Tex-Mex staple nationwide.

As documented on the Superior Seafood New Orleans staff page, over four decades Kirchoff and Barbaree grew Superior Restaurant Group to a total of seven successful locations across Louisiana, including Superior Grill locations in Shreveport, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette, as well as Superior's Steakhouse and Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar.

Read More: New Orleans Michelin Star Restaurants

What the LRA Hall of Fame Means for Louisiana's Restaurant Industry

LRA Hall of Fame recognizes individuals and groups whose lasting contributions have shaped the state's restaurant industry and left an enduring legacy of hospitality. Being inducted alongside an iconic New Orleans institution like Café du Monde, which was honored with the LRA ICON Award for its 160-plus year legacy, puts both Judice Inn and Superior Restaurant Group in genuinely prestigious company.