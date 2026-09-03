BATON ROUGE, La. - If you're going to the Clemson-LSU game this Saturday night and plan to take a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, you should be aware of the designated area on campus.

Rideshare Dropoff and Pickup Location: Lot 406 Near the LSU Vet School

According to LSU, fans using rideshare services can be dropped off and picked up at Lot 406 near the LSU Vet School. This spot will be utilized all season long. It is about a 10- to 15-minute walk from this lot to Tiger Stadium.

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“Anybody that’s getting dropped off or picked up, they’ll be dropped off or picked up by the vet school, and it’s an easy walk back into Tiger Stadium,” said Meg Casper Sunstrom, LSU Chief Communication Officer.

The Contraflow Warning: Why Your Driver Needs to Be in Lot 406 Early

Fans looking to be picked up after the game should keep in mind that drivers must be parked in Lot 406 before LSU's post-game traffic plan begins. LSU officials said that once contraflow begins, rideshare drivers who are not already in the designated lot will not be allowed on campus.

Contraflow is at the discretion of police, and it can begin any time from halftime through the end of the game. (A close game or overtime may delay the start of contraflow.)

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To view more information regarding parking, tailgating, restrooms, and more, visit the "Parking & Traffic Information" on LSU Sports' website.