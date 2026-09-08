BATON ROUGE, La. — The Southeastern Conference (SEC) filed an amended complaint in its federal lawsuit against LSU on Tuesday, asking a judge to confirm the league’s legal authority to expel the university from the conference. The move, first reported by ESPN, marks a sharp escalation in a dispute that began earlier this month over LSU’s push to add former NFL players to its roster.

The SEC said in the filing that it does not expect to actually remove LSU from the conference. League officials described the amendment as a way to affirm their legal standing to enforce conference rules.

What the SEC’s Amended Filing Says

The filing states that SEC presidents and chancellors will meet Thursday to decide whether to terminate LSU as a member institution under Section 3.1.5 of the SEC Constitution and Bylaws. That section grants the conference’s presidents what the document calls “plenary power and authority with respect to all affairs of the Conference of any type or nature whatsoever.”

Parker S. Freedman, Getty Images Parker S. Freedman, Getty Images

Removing a member school requires a two-thirds vote of all SEC presidents. The conference also asked the court for a temporary restraining order barring LSU and its representatives from interfering with Thursday’s meeting.

“The SEC and its member universities have the right to establish, through agreed-upon governance procedures, the rules under which they voluntarily compete and to expect those rules to be followed,” the conference said in a statement accompanying the filing.

How the Dispute With LSU Began

The conflict traces back to a lawsuit the SEC filed against LSU, president Wade Rousse, athletic director Verge Ausberry and head coach Lane Kiffin on Sept. 3. That suit accused the school of running a coordinated campaign to recruit former professional players for the 2026-27 season, including athletes who had signed NFL contracts.

The players at the center of the case are former Ole Miss standouts Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris, both of whom briefly signed NFL contracts before a pair of state court rulings opened a path back to college eligibility. Judge William Jorden of the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge granted a temporary restraining order on Aug. 28 blocking the SEC from punishing schools that rostered returning pro athletes, then followed it with a preliminary injunction on Sept. 3 clearing the way for Wright and Harris to join LSU. The SEC is now fighting to overturn both rulings at the federal level.

Tyler Kaufman, Getty Images Tyler Kaufman, Getty Images

Wright began practicing with LSU the week of Sept. 1, though he arrived too late to be eligible for the Tigers’ 51-10 season-opening win over Clemson. The amended complaint also points to comments Kiffin made during that game, when he told a sideline reporter at halftime that LSU’s lead could have been more lopsided, remarks the SEC says underscored his continued objections to the league’s rules on professional athletes.

Where Things Stand for Kiffin and the Tigers

The SEC’s proposed penalties in the underlying case include fines, coaching suspensions and the loss of a school’s voting privileges on league matters. Thursday’s meeting adds membership termination to the list of outcomes the conference is now prepared to consider, even though officials say that step remains unlikely.

For Louisiana, the case carries stakes well beyond one football season. LSU’s standing in the SEC underpins the athletic department’s television revenue, scheduling and recruiting position, and any change in conference membership would touch all three. The federal court had not yet ruled on the SEC’s request for a temporary restraining order as of Tuesday afternoon.

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