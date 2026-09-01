BATON ROUGE, La. - If you are attending the LSU-Clemson game this Saturday, September 5 at Tiger Stadium, you will get an extra treat as the Budweiser Clydesdales will be making a special appearance.

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Why the Clydesdales Are There: Folds of Honor and Anheuser-Busch

The Clydesdales will be there in support of Anheuser-Busch's partnership with Folds of Honor. This nonprofit organization provides scholarships and educational opportunities to the families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders.

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The Clydesdales will be joining the LSU Football team and the Golden Band from Tigerland as they march down Victory Hill ahead of the big season opener.

Victory Hill March at 4:34 P.M. — What to Expect Before Kickoff

The Victory Hill March is scheduled for 4:34 p.m. with a performance at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center by the band shortly after the march concludes.

LSU vs. Clemson Game Details: Kickoff, Broadcast, and More

Kick-off for the Clemson-LSU game is set for 6:30 p.m. and ABC has the broadcast of the game.