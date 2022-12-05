The Saints Break Out Alternate Helmets for Decisive NFC South Game Against Buccaneers

The Saints have a key matchup tonight against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If they want to stay alive in the playoff race (which is a ridiculous thing to say when the team is 4-8 but here we are), they need a win tonight.

If their style would have any affect on their play, I would say things aren't looking good.

The Saints are bringing out their black alternate helmet style again. Unfortunately, they continue to wear it with their all-white "color rush" alternates, leading to an unbalanced look that most fans despise.

In the last game the Saints used this particular combination, their matchup against the Vikings in London, the Saints lost a close game, starting the alternate helmet's record off on a bad foot.

Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images) loading...

Fans continually pine for the black helmet to be used with the all-black base uniform, despite the fact that the current rule in the NFL restricts alternate helmets to only be allowed for use with alternate uniforms, such as throwbacks and color rushes.

Many fans still aren't sold on the design at all.

But at the end of the day, even the ugliest uniforms can be overlooked if the Saints can accomplish one simple thing.

