The New Orleans Saints Sign Two New Defenders

Breaking News, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network the Saints are signing two new defensive players. One is a returning player in Malcolm Roach and the other is a fresh face with Johnathan Abram.

The Saints are telling fans that we understand that our defense wasn't up to par last season and we aren't having a repeat scenario of that this upcoming season. Also with the lack of firepower in Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye last season, the Saints are making sure that they will have a backup plan.

Also with the major overhaul on the defensive line the Saints needed to bring in more defensive linemen and with Roach, they did just that.

Now the interesting thing will be what the Saints do in the draft. Do they go linebacker after losing Kaden Elliss, or do they plan on continuing to build their offensive line? Whatever decision they choose fans can be confident in the fact that the Saints aren't just running back last year's team and that makes me excited.