(KPEL-FM) - Louisiana is known for many things, including New Orleans, Mardi Gras, long bridges and the New Orleans Saints (among MANY other things). One of the most talked about and copied things from Louisiana is the food. There's a reason so many other parts of the country have creole and cajun food items on their menu. It's a part of who we are in Louisiana.We pride ourselves on our food and sometimes even debate among ourselves over specific ingredients (Cajun versus Creole Gumbo/Jambalaya, for example).

Get our free mobile app

I had no idea tomatoes were such a huge debate point having lived in New Orleans before moving to Lafayette. There are enough memes regarding tomatoes in gumbo made in Acadiana to really drive the point home that the two recipes are not the same. While Louisianans may have their internal struggles regarding variations in cuisine, we all come together when other restaurants outside of Louisiana use Cajun or Creole for names of menu items.

Read More: Foods Other States Think Are Louisiana (But Definitely Aren’t)

Read More: Breaking Down Louisiana’s Food Costs: What Families Are Really Paying to Eat in 2025

So, it's no surprise that when Southern Living polls its readers on the best places to eat, Louisiana dominates the Top 15 list for 2025. While the vast majority of Louisiana restaurants mentioned were in New Orleans, one Acadiana restaurant managed to make it into the list.

The history of these restaurants cannot be overstated. They have a long history of culinary excellence and reputation that has lasted for generations. If you're ever planning a visit to New Orleans (or Arnaudville) you should include one of these legendary restaurants as part of your trip. This would also make a delicious bucket list for anyone wanting to experience some of the best food Louisiana has to offer.