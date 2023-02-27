Saints Tanoh Kpassagnon Agrees to an Extension with the Saints

The Saints have been questionable at defensive end outside of Cam Jordan; however, one bright spot has been DE Tanoh Kpassagnon. The Saints didn't want to have another Trey Hendrickson situation, so the Saints and Kpassagnon came to an agreement on an extension.

For the Saints to get Kpassagnon on a team-friendly deal is excellent for the team. Kpassagnon showed flashes and the Saints are betting that he will only get better.

Hopefully, Kpassagnon can become special or at minimum a solid piece at DE. Especially when you consider how bad Davenport and Turner have been at the position.