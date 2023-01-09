Ranking the Top 3 Potential Landing Spots for Head Coach Sean Payton

The Sean Payton era for the Saints is just about over. Once the trade for Payton takes place the Sean Payton era will be complete. The legacy he leaves behind forever changed the Saints organization for the better. However, this trade can become the start of a new legacy or this trade can be the nail in the Saints' coffin to set us back.

Here are the top 3 potential landing spots for Sean Payton that will be the most beneficial for the Saints.

1. The Cardinals

Let's start with the best option first. The Cardinals desperately need a head coach. Kliff Kingsbury has not lived up to the expectations that were set when he got the job. The reason why this would be great is for starters it would make Payton happy to be in a climate-friendly area as well as to have a young star quarterback in Kyler Murray. But for the Saints, this is crucial because the Cardinals will have the 3rd pick in this year's draft. The Saints need a franchise quarterback and with the Cardinals' pick, you can get either Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, or Will Levis. Any of those options would kickstart the Saints' rebuild and give them a franchise quarterback.

The Cardinals can also offer this year's 2nd and 3rd round draft picks. They also are still in possession of next year's 1st, 2nd, and 3rd round picks. With that amount of draft capital, they have to be the top option for the Saints.

2. The Texans

This choice has to be second because not only can you get this year's first-round pick but the amount of draft capital available trumps Arizona and that is the Houston Texans. The reason why they are second and not first is that the Cardinals have their franchise quarterback and wouldn't be totally against getting rid of their first-round pick in this year's draft. However, the Texans due to the Deshaun Watson trade also has the Browns' first-round pick. So the Texans can get their quarterback and coach in one fell swoop. That would allow the Saints to get the 12th pick in this year's draft. The Texans can also offer their 2nd, 3rd, Cleveland's 3rd, 4th, and 5th round picks for this year's draft. They can also offer next year's 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th round picks. So any combination of those picks catapults the Texans to the 2nd ranked team on this list.

3. The Colts

The Colts instantly become a favorite due to their draft capital. However this is the least exciting of the three, Now, this year's first-round pick I figure would be off-limits because the Colts need a quarterback. However, if they choose to go after Derek Carr then that first-round pick becomes more likely for the Saints. But they have their 2023 2nd, 3rd, the Commanders 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th round picks. They also have all of their 2024 picks. So with that amount of draft capital, they have to be on the list. Also, they are in the AFC so you won't have to play against Payton every year.

If the Saints make the trade to any of these three teams then they will set themselves up for success in the future. We have seen how one draft class can change the landscape of a team's future and the Saints need to nail this trade so they can have another boom draft class like the 2017 class.