Trailing by 11 at the half, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns rallied to take a one-point lead in the 2nd half, but eventually fell 91-85 to the Wright State Raiders in the 1st Round of Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Florida.

attachment-UL103928 loading...

Kobe Julien and Joe Charles each had 23 points to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns. Charles was 4-5 from 3FG and grabbed nine rebounds which was tops on the team.

Wright State’s Trey Calvin led all scorers with 24 points while AJ Braun chipped in with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Rebounding was an issue for the Cajuns as Wright State out rebounded them 41-24 leading to 19 second-chance points to only 7 for Louisiana.

Louisiana got off to a quick start in the 2nd Half, closing that 11-point deficit to just one with a 21-11 run. The Cajuns did take a quick 68-67 lead on a layup by Kentrell Garnett with 9:51 remaining.

The game was tied at 71-71 when the Raiders scored eight straight and a 12-2 run to take control of the game.

Louisiana falls to 2-2 and plays the loser of the Buffalo/Hofstra game at 12:30P on Tuesday with the pre-game show at Noon. All of the action can be heard on KPEL 96.5