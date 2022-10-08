Pelicans Jaxson Hayes Suffered an Elbow Injury in Friday’s Preseason Game

The Pelicans are looking to start the season with a bang, especially after all the hype and media expectations. Those expectations begin to take a hit when injuries come into play. And the Pelicans team has suffered a new injury.

Pelicans forward/center Jaxson Hayes has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. The Pelicans confirmed the injury today.

The Pelicans stated that this injury occurred in Friday's preseason game against the Pistons. Hayes will be re-evaluated in two weeks. This injury depending on how bad it is can take weeks to recover from or it may require Tommy John surgery which would put Hayes out anywhere from 9 months to a year.

Hopefully, Hayes can recover as soon as possible for himself and the team. I won't speculate on the severity of the injury; however, if he is out for a long period of time the Pelicans will need a potential replacement. Because without Hayes the Pelicans' rim protection becomes significantly weaker.