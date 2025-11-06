(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - Outback Steakhouse made some difficult decisions back in February of 2024 to close multiple locations across America, some of which have been in business for over 35 years. Recently, another round of closures occurred in late October, 2025 as eight other Outback Steakhouse locations abruptly closed from New York to Florida and even Louisiana.

Get our free mobile app

Why Did Outback Steakhouse Locations Close Recently?

In a statement to USA Today, Bloomin' Brands spokesperson Elizabeth Daly said:

These are business decisions that are a part of our ongoing turnaround plan.

Also mentioned in the statement was a breakdown of how closures were determined. Locations targeted for closures were identified based on key facets "including sales and traffic, trade areas and potential investments to improve performance."

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Which Outback Steakhouses Closed?

While Bloomin' Brands didn't submit a list of restaurants involved in the closures, multiple media outlets reported locations that were subsequently confirmed by the company to USA Today including the following Louisiana location:

Birmingham, Alabama – 20th Street North at 20 Midtown.

Birmingham, Alabama – Inverness location on U.S. 280.

Jacksonville Beach, Florida – 3760 South 3rd Street

Naples, Florida – 4910 U.S. 41 North

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Jones Creek Boulevard

Silver Spring, Maryland – 8661 Colesville Road in Ellsworth Place Mall

Merrick, New York – at 2124 Merrick Mall

Madison, Wisconsin – 4520 E. Towne Boulevard.

Read More: Great Places to Eat Steak in Lafayette

Read More: Lafayette Business Closures in October 2025

It's important to note that Baton Rouge still has a location of Outback Steakhouse open South Acadian Thruway.

outback steakhouse baton rouge location Google Maps loading...

Outback's Future Plans for Remaining Locations

CNN reports that Outback has 670 remaining locations, which is down 10% from the previous year. In a call with analysts, Bloomin' Brands announced a $75 million investment in the Outback turnaround plan. In other news, the remaining restaurants are going to be renovated over the next few years.