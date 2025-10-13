(New Orleans, Louisiana) - New Orleans Saints fans have had their share of struggles over the life of the franchise, and this year is no exception. We were blessed to have all the pieces come together with a Drew Brees led Super Bowl victory over Indianapolis on February 7, 2010. Until that day, the Saints were never really in the conversation regarding a Super Bowl, and subsequent years saw plenty of potential, but no payoff.

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images loading...

From Brees to Rattler: A Decade of Ups and Downs

Now, with a new corps of quarterbacks including rookie Tyler Shough and current starter Spencer Rattler, the struggle is real this year. It took 5 games before the Saints had a lead this season. Some interesting notes over the first five games of the season include

13 penalties against the Arizona Cardinals in week 1

Close game but fell short vs the San Francisco 49ers in week 2

Not a close game as Seattle dominated the Saints 44-13 in week 3

Saints kept it close in week 4, but couldn't keep up with the Bills, especially with all the penalties.

Saints FINALLY get a lead in a game in week 5, and kept the lead to defeat the Giants in week 5

Back to reality in week 6 as the Patriots squeaked by to win by less than a touchdown

Saints Fans Find Laughs in the Losing

Sometimes as a fan of sports, you've got to laugh to keep from crying. We've been through the Aints, worn paper bags on our heads during games so no one knew we were there. I even remember when the Sears Christmas Catalog would arrive and it was hard to find any Saints-themed merchandise. So, in the new social media world of memes, we found some quotes that hopefully will help us to laugh until we can truly say 'Who Dat' and mean it.

Memes That Say What Every Fan Is Feeling