LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — The New Orleans Saints and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks agreed Wednesday to part ways, according to a source. The split comes 10 games into Cooks’ return to the team that drafted him in 2014.

Cooks will go through waivers and become a free agent if no team claims him. The Saints chose not to trade him at the November deadline, when he was expected to draw interest as the team shifted toward rebuilding.

What Happened to Brandin Cooks in New Orleans

Cooks signed a two-year, $13 million deal in March 2025, coming back to New Orleans after nearly a decade with the Patriots, Rams, Texans, and Cowboys. He expected to play with quarterback Derek Carr and help the Saints compete for a playoff spot.

That changed when Carr retired shortly after Cooks signed. Instead of pushing for the playoffs, the Saints started rebuilding—not what Cooks signed up for.

Cooks still showed up and played his role. He was on the field for 65 percent of offensive snaps this season and worked with the team’s young receivers, including Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, and Mason Tipton.

Brandin Cooks’ 2025 Season Stats

Cooks caught 19 of 25 targets for 165 yards in 10 games this season. He played as the team’s No. 3 receiver behind Olave and Shaheed before the Saints traded Shaheed to Seattle.

The numbers are way down from Cooks’ career track record. He’s had six 1,000-yard seasons across four teams and holds the NFL record for 1,000-yard seasons with three straight teams.

Over 12 years in the league, Cooks has 729 catches for 9,697 yards. He’s played in multiple Super Bowls with the Patriots and Rams.

What’s Next for the Saints’ Receiving Corps

With Cooks and Shaheed both gone, the Saints have a thin receiver room. Olave is the clear No. 1, while Vele and Mason Tipton will get more playing time.

The team can call up practice squad receivers Dante Pettis, Ronnie Bell, and Kevin Austin Jr. for games. Trey Palmer spent October on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and could come back when he’s cleared.

The Saints get some salary cap relief in 2026 after cutting ties with Cooks 10 games into his two-year deal. They’ll still take a small cap hit in 2025 as he goes through waivers.

Where Could Brandin Cooks Land Next

If Cooks clears waivers, he can sign with any team. He’s made it clear he wants to play for a contender, so several playoff-bound teams could show interest.

Any team that claims Cooks off waivers takes on the rest of his contract, including a $5.94 million salary for 2026. That price likely killed trade interest at the deadline and might let Cooks clear waivers and pick where he goes.

Teams chasing championships and needing receiver depth could want the 32-year-old. He’s been to the playoffs multiple times with the Patriots, Rams, and Cowboys.