(103.3 The Goat) - Former LSU track and field standout and Lafayette native Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis has once again raised the bar in the pole vault, setting a new world record Thursday during the Mondo Classic in Uppsala, Sweden.

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Duplantis Sets Another Pole Vault World Record

Duplantis cleared 6.31 meters, breaking his previous world best by one centimeter. The 26-year-old has now broken the pole vault world record 15 times since 2020, continuing a remarkable run of dominance in the event.

Record-Breaking Jump at the Mondo Classic

The event, held at the IFU Arena in Uppsala, is named after Duplantis and brings together many of the world’s top pole vaulters for an indoor competition focused entirely to pole vault.

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Duplantis cleared 5.65m, 5.90m, and 6.08m on his first attempts before asking officials to raise the bar to the record-setting 6.31m. On his first try at the height, the bar wobbled slightly but stayed in place, setting off a celebration inside the arena as competitors and fans realized a new world record had been set.

Several rivals immediately rushed over to congratulate the two-time Olympic gold medalist, who also extended his winning streak to 38 consecutive competitions.

A Historic Run of World Records

Before Duplantis began his record-breaking run in 2020, the pole vault world record was held by Renaud Lavillenie of France, whose 6.16m mark stood from 2014 until 2020. Since then, Duplantis has steadily pushed the record higher, typically improving it by just one centimeter at a time.

Strong Competition Behind Duplantis

In Thursday’s competition, Sondre Guttormsen of Norway finished second after clearing 6.0 meters. Americans Zachery Bradford and Sam Kendricks finished third and fourth respectively, each clearing 5.9 meters.

After the win, Duplantis addressed the crowd in Sweden.

“This is my home. Every time I stand on the track, I represent you and feel such pride to jump for you and Sweden,” he said in a post-competition interview.

Eyes on the World Indoor Championships

The record-setting performance comes just over a week before the World Indoor Championships in Kujawy-Pomerania, Poland, where Duplantis will look to capture his fourth straight indoor world title.