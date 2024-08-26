There seems to be no stopping our Lafayette, Louisiana boy Armand "Mondo" Duplantis as he broke his own world record in the pole vault again over the weekend.

The Olympic champion cleared 6.26 meters in a Silesia Diamond League meet in Poland on Sunday.

The 24-year-old, who competes for his mother's native Sweden, added another centimeter to his world record in the city of Chorzow.

(By the way, one centimeter is 0.393701 inches.)

In a candid interview after the competition, Duplantis gave his thoughts on not only winning but also on how he continues to break the record.

"I'm like that," he said.

This is merely the third time this year that Duplantis has set a world record. He did so in the recent Olympic Games in Paris, clearing 6.25 meters after clinching the gold medal.

Duplantis has now broken the pole vault world record an amazing 10 times in his career, each time by one centimeter.

READ MORE: The Real Reasons Why Lafayette, Louisiana Native Mondo Duplantis Competes for Sweden

Next up for Duplantis is the Diamond League Finals in Eugene, Oregon on September 7, 2024. Fans in the U.S. will surely be paying attention to see if he can break the world for the 11th time.