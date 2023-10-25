LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Lafayette and LSU's own Armand Duplantis aka Mondo has become one of Lafayette's and arguably one of Louisiana's greatest athletes of all time. His journey to becoming the greatest pole vaulter of all time needs to be heard, and it will be as Red Bull Studios is putting out a new documentary titled 'Born To Fly'.

The new documentary will premiere in North America at the Austin Film Festival this year. The director of the film Brennan Robideaux is a Louisiana boy through and through from right here in Acadiana, specifically Lafayette. Robideaux followed Duplantis for six years and got to witness Mondo setting records and winning gold at the Olympics.

Not only is the film premiering in North America this year but it's being picked up globally. According to Variety, the film has been picked up in Germany, France, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, Spain, Belgium, and Estonia. Robideaux told Variety “Everyone in my town knew of the Duplantis family, but not much about them. The same goes for pole vaulting itself". So it will be great to see Mondo's relationship with his father who is from Lafayette and a former pole vaulter, as well as his mother who is from Sweden which is where Mondo claims.

Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) loading...

It will be interesting to what streaming service picks up the documentary so it can be viewed worldwide. If I had to guess it would be Netflix since Netflix is having a sports documentary renaissance. When more information is released, we will keep you informed.

