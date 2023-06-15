WATCH – 21-Year-Old Sets New Rubik’s Cube World Record (VIDEO)

Rubik’s Cube was invented by Hungarian sculptor and professor of architecture Erno Rubik in 1974. Once released internationally in 1980, it became a worldwide fad trying to solve the puzzle

From Wikipedia

It won the 1980 German Game of the Year special award for Best Puzzle. As of 14 March 2021, over 450 million cubes had been sold worldwide, making it the world's bestselling puzzle game and bestselling toy. The Rubik's Cube was inducted into the US National Toy Hall of Fame in 2014.

In today’s social media environment, You Tube offers easy to learn ways to solve Rubik’s Cube.

WATCH - Max Park, a 21-year-old California native set a new Rubik’s Cube Guinness Book World record by solving it in 3.13 seconds. The previous record, set in 2019 was 3.47 seconds.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys

Everyday items that our pets love more than their expensive toys We spend a fortune on brand new toys for our pets. Chances are that they will completely destroy those at some point. But before that destruction happens, there are some normal, everyday items that we have in our homes that our pets would rather play with. The best thing...these "toys" are usually way less expensive.