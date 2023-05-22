Michael Block Wins The Weekend at The PGA Championship

It was a tremendous sports weekend. Nationally and locally.

Nationally, the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat take control of the Conference Final Series. National Treasure wins The Preakness by a nose and Brooks Koepka won his 3rd PGA Championship and 5th Major overall.

Locally, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns team advances to the Softball Super Regionals And the Cajuns baseball team secures the 4 seed in the upcoming Sun Belt Tournament.

Forget all of that. The clear winner of the weekend was Michael Block.

I’m sure like most of you, I didn’t know who Block was until Saturday. He’s a PGA Teaching Pro that qualified for this past weekend’s PGA Championship by finishing tied for 2nd in the PGA’s Club Professional Championship. He charges $125 per lesson at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club. I’m guessing that rate is going up.

It’s not that unusual for a club pro to make the cut at the PGA. But it’s usually very close to the cut line and they are nowhere near the Top 10 by the time the weekend is over. It’s quite another to find one in contention and entering the final round on Sunday, Block was all of six shots back. He finished tied for 15th.

Let’s recap Block’s weekend.

Playing in the PGA Championship

Makes the cut

Playing the final round with Rory McIIroy

Hole in One

Pars the 18th Hole to qualify for the 2024 PGA Championship

Gets an exemption into this weekend’s tournament at Colonial

The others may have won championships and and a million-dollar pay check. I don’t care.

We all dream of such weekends, but just any one of those items listed would be considered amazing. Michael Block squeezed all of them into one weekend.

And as it turns out, his dreams continue this week in Texas. Would anyone be shocked if he’s paired with Jordan Spieth on Thursday and Friday?

Michael Block is already getting a head start to winning next weekend as well.

PICTURES: See Inside Golfer Jordan Spieth's Incredible $7.1 Million Dallas Estate PGA golfer Jordan Spieth and his family live in a 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 10,728-square-foot-mansion in Dallas, and pictures show a luxury estate that offers a "world-class lifestyle."