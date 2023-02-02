We've seen an increase in college athletes getting paid through the NIL deal. This has changed many lives, and it's beautiful to see. But what if the athlete comes from money, what do they do? Well LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd donated his entire NIL deal to charity.

What a great young man. I love seeing lives get blessed by others. As humans, we are supposed to help one another. And for Hurd to say hey I'm well off let me use this money that I was blessed with from my God-given talents to help my community is just beautiful.

Hurd is just as good on the field as he is off. However, Hurd is in a great position on the field, as LSU is the preseason number 1 team in the country. The LSU season begins in 14 days and it will be interesting to see if they can live up to the hype!