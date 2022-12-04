LSU Learns Bowl Future, Set to Compete in Citrus Bowl

LSU now knows it's bowl game destination.

Right after New Year's, LSU will head down to Orlando to compete against Purdue for the first time ever in the Citrus Bowl.

The Tigers previously played in the Citrus Bowl back in 2016, where they faced Louisville and beat them handily behind the star running of Derrius Guice, and again in 2017, where Notre Dame outpaced them in a fairly low-scoring affair.

The Tigers overall bowl record in 53 appearances is 28-24-1. In their last 5 non-playoff appearances, the Tigers are 3-2.

Originally called the Tangerine Bowl, the Citrus Bowl has been played in Florida since 1947, making it one of the oldest non-playoff bowls in college football. It has been sponsored by Capital One, Buffalo Wild Wings, VRBO, and others.

But this year, the title sponsor for the Citrus Bowl is the ever-delicious Cheez-It brand of snack crackers.

This serves as a bit of reconnaissance for the Tigers as well, given that they will be opening their season next year in Camping World Stadium against the Florida State Seminoles.

Brian Kelly's first bowl appearance as the LSU head coach will be a familiar one, but with an unfamiliar opponent.

You can catch all the action on January 2nd on ABC.

