LSU fans were really loud.

Nick Saban went before the press after the game Saturday night, and LSU fans could be heard cheering in the background.

As Tiger fans rushed to the field after the LSU victory, many were chanting LSU and they could be heard where Saban conducted the press conference.

Thousands of fans were just feet away from where the press conference happened, and the chant came across clearly here.

Check this out, and what do you think Saban was thinking while trying to get his thoughts out here?

Now, here's the moment fans took over the field at LSU on Saturday night.

A member of the Alabama staff had to be escorted off of the playing field by police as things seemed to get hostile between a fan and the staff member.