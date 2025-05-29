(KPEL-FM) - Louisiana has laws on the books regarding the level of tint allowed on vehicle windows, but those levels could be changing Governor Landry's signature. Currently there are differing percentages based on the specific window of the vehicle.

For example, windshields currently allow non-reflective tint above the vehicle manufacturer's AS-1 line or top 5 inches of the windshield. For front side windows, the maximum window tint must allow more than 40% of light in. For back side windows, the darker you can get, down to 25% of light alllowed in. For the back glass, you can tint to allow more than 12% of light in.

current Louisiana window tint law guidelines Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

What is the New Rule Being Proposed for Window Tint?

In an article from WAFB, the new bill looks to reduce the minimum light transmission for window tinting on front windows from 40% to 25%. This will make a difference in the amount of light entering the vehicle, as will also make things slightly more difficult for law enforcement to see in. The bill was proposed by Representative Daryl Deshotel on Wednesday, May 28th, 2025 and subsequently passed through the Senate with a 38-0 vote.

Why Was the Window Tint Bill Proposed?

Senator Heather Cloud mentioned in her social media post as a person who has battled skin cancer multiple times that increasing the darkness can help block more UV light from passengers in vehicles increasing the protection from potentially skin damaging rays. In addition, the bill will align Louisiana with neighboring states who currently allow 25% or more light in the front windows.

Downsides to Darker Windows in the Front Seats

According to the Burrell Firm, going too dark can have unintended consequences. One mentioned earlier was the increased difficulty of law enforcement officials to be able to see inside a vehicle, creating a potentially dangerous situation depending on the persons inside the vehicle. Another potential problem is the increased difficulty in making eye contact with other drivers making it harder to help analyze intentions of the other drivers. In addition, having darker windows in the front could be problematic in low-light situations, making it harder to see out the side mirror of vehicles.

As always, it's always best to follow legal regulations regarding your vehicle, as (most) inspection stations will not pass a vehicle for inspection with illegal tint. That is, unless, Louisiana legislature passes a bill to do away with inspection stickers.

Read More: New Bill Could Eliminate Inspection Stickers Statewide