(KPEL-FM) - Louisiana is unique in many ways compared to the rest of the United States. Our culture is unlike any other state, our accents, our food, and even our laws which according to Louisiana.gov are based on French Civill Law influenced by Napoleonic Code as opposed to English Common Law. We've got parishes instead of counties, the list goes on.

We, at times, have our own personal interpretation of laws and what is legal. 'It's not really speeding if you're going less than 7 miles over the speed limit' is one of my favorite ones. It always works when you get pulled over by police. In some parts of Louisiana, hunting season takes precedence over academics. And let's not forget about that drinking age. Sure, let Tommy have a little beer. he's practically 16, and it's light beer anyway.

Some laws are very straightforward, and other laws in Louisiana are, well, interesting. In recent years, it has been commented that warning labels point out the most obvious dangers like Do Not Eat Battery, For External Use Only, Do Not Use Hairdryer While Sleeping (yup, that's real too). The unfortunate reason for these labels is that somewhere, someone decided to try what is now being warned against. If you need more examples, this guy has quite a few.

Similarly, some Louisiana laws on the books are due to, you guessed it, someone actively doing something that was later deemed severe enough to pass a law to ban. Louisiana is not unique to strange laws, as you can find the most bizarre laws in virtually every state from coast to coast. But, since we're in Louisiana, we'll just focus on ones close to home.

Think you know Louisiana law? Some of these are real… others are just downright bayou bunk. Test your knowledge with this five-question true/false quiz featuring strange and surprising Louisiana laws. Can you tell which ones are true?

Louisiana Law Quiz

Louisiana Law or Lafayette Legend? Submit Quiz Reset Quiz



So, how'd you do? Are you going to put up your own billboard or will you need some more law classes?

