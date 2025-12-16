MOBILE, AL (103.3 the GOAT) - For the eighth straight season, Louisiana is headed to a bowl game, this time facing Delaware in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. You'll be able to watch the game on ESPN if you can't make the drive to Mobile.

Why Mobile Feels Special for Cajuns this Year

It may be a coincidence, but heading back to Mobile feels appropriate as that's where the Cajuns season turned around beating South Alabama back on November 1. That win kicked off a four-game win streak over Texas State, Arkansas State and ULM to finish the season 6-6 and bowl eligible.

The last time the Cajuns played a bowl game in Mobile was in 2019 when they faced Miami (Ohio) in the LendingTree Bowl. This time they're facing off against a fresh FBS face in Delaware after joining Conference USA in July of 2025.

The Fighting Blue Hens made their way to their first FBS bowl game behind one of the country's most explosive passing offenses led by Nick Minicucci. He definitely made a name for himself over the season being mentioned multiple times by the College Gameday crew.

Cajuns vs Delaware - How to Listen

Cajuns fans who can't make it to Mobile can always listen to the home broadcast on Hot 107.9 FM, 103.3 The GOAT, and 1420 AM, with Jay Walker, Cody Junot, and Dawson Eiserloh calling the action.

For the Cajuns, it's been a comeback year, after being 2-6 and losing multiple players, they were able to adapt and overcome that adversity to make it to yet another bowl game. Good luck to the Ragin' Cajuns as they will be challenged by the high-powered Delaware offense.

And, as always, Geaux Cajuns.