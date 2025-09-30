(KPEL-FM) - Sometimes you've just got to get away, even if it's only for a few days. If you're not a big fan of traffic and traveling to get to your destination, Louisiana Airbnb owners are here to help. In fact, there's a property overlooking the Gulf that is easy to get to, but hard to leave.

One property in Cameron near Holly Beach has a close to perfect rating of 4.98 based on 55 reviews on Airbnb.com. Hosted by Say, this property can house up to 10 guests, including 3 bedrooms, 7 beds and two baths. Found right on the shoreline of Little Florida Beach in Johnson Bayou, Louisiana, you and your crew can get away and enjoy some fresh air, sunshine and a chance to recharge your life batteries.

The property has the space you need and other useful amenities like a laundry room, high-speed Wi-Fi internet, and even allows dogs (you'll have to bring your own dog beds as the property doesn't allow pets on host furniture.) Just waking up to the gulf view should be relaxing enough for just about anyone looking to get some R&R.

Down the road from Little Florida Beach is Johnson Bayou which has a convenience store and gas station. That being said, you may want to bring what you want from home as resources aren't as plentiful as a normal beach town, but then again, sometimes that's the point of getting away.

If you're looking to take some time to reset, either with a group of friends or family, this destination should help you with the process.