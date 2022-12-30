Loreauville Product Zy Alexander Shares His Emotional Journey From Overlooked High School Product to One of LSU’s Top Transfer Portal Commits

With college recruitment already underway thanks to early signing day, LSU fans might already recognize the name, Zy Alexander. Alexander has become not only one of the top transfer portal products in the state, but in the nation as well. Zy has been getting a ton of praise and attention for his back-to-back All-American season at Southeastern. After recording nine interceptions with three of them going back for touchdowns in just two seasons, it's no wonder why the local product became highly sought after. It wasn't always this way for Zy Alexander. I have the pleasure of getting to share his emotional story from an overlooked high school product, to one of LSU's most impressive transfer portal prospects.

Alexander began his athletic career at Loreauviile high where he excelled in multiple sports. Alexander was a four-year starter for his high school's football, basketball, and baseball team. Despite having success in all three sports, football was Alexander's true passion. Alexander led the fighting Tigers of Loreauviile as their quarterback but his impressive athleticism also transitioned to him being a key piece in the defensive backfield. He was a four-year starter on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and led the Tigers to multiple playoff appearances including a trip to the quarterfinals.

Despite having tremendous success on the field Alexander didn't get much attention from college scouts. Alexander stated, "Coming out of high school, I didn't have any stars, but I knew my potential and I didn't allow that to define who I was as an athlete." Alexander did acquire a few looks from a few division-I schools before a broken collar broken scared many of the schools away. "After my injury, Southeastern was the only school who stuck by me and that really meant a lot to me. "Alexander made the most of his opportunities as he became a two-time FCS All-American. After an amazing career at Southeastern, Alexander decided it was time to hit the transfer portal.

Alexander said, "Entering the portal for me was a shock because I wasn't expecting the amount of offers and contact I received from coaches." He received an overwhelming number of offers from top schools such as USC, West Virginia, Miami, and more. Eventually, Alexander would get an offer from the Tigers of LSU that he just couldn't pass down. When asked about his decision, this was his explanation, "I always watched LSU growing up and I always wanted to play for them, why not represent Louisiana on the game's biggest stage?" I asked Alexander what he had to say to the scouts who overlooked him in high school and this is what he had to say "I never did this for them, I do this for the ones who always loved and supported me."

Alexander wouldn't have this opportunity now without his family. Growing up, Alexander looked up to his two older cousins Raymond and Rhashid Bonnete. The two were Loreauviile stars in their own right, and Alexander admired them a lot. "They were my role models, I looked up to them and they taught me a lot. The reason I wear number fourteen is because of them."

After battling through injury and getting the chance to play at the next level, Alexander would endure more hardships. On July 21, 2021, Zy would get a call that would change his life. Raymond Bonnette Sr. passed away at the age of 25. "It was probably the worst day of my life, when my brother called to tell me the news I couldn't believe it. When I found it out he was actually gone, I just broke down", Alexander said. He continued, "It was hard every day handling the transition to college, football practice, and his death all at the same time. I thought it would get easier but it still hasn't to tell you the truth, but he always told us to remain positive and that stuck with me." I asked him how that day has changed him and he said, "Since that day, I have been motivated more than ever and I know he is looking down and smiling at me because he is proud of me."

With all the success, accolades, and praise he has received, I asked Zy what keeps him motivated. "All the people who are around me and still believe in me, I know if have them then I keep going." So after all the trials, tribulations, and success, what's next for Alexander? "I'm just ready to reach new heights. I am thankful for everything that got me here, now it's just time to stay focused and earn everything that is coming my way."

Zy Alexander's story is one of perseverance. Stories like these are what remind me why sports are so special and that they are way bigger than just a game. I can't wait to watch fourteen suit up in the purple and goal this fall.

