Influencer Hands Out Liquor and Machetes to Homeless in Louisiana, Texas

LOUISIANA (106.7 The GOAT) - People online are outraged over videos that are going viral showing an influencer, Keith Castillo, handing out free liquor and machetes to homeless people on the streets of New Orleans, Louisiana and Austin, Texas.

Castillo, who goes by “povwolfy” on social media, claims he's just trying to help the homeless "stay safe" by passing out the free booze and machetes.

Obviously, Louisiana and Texas law enforcement are not happy about what Castillo is doing in his attempt to gain followers on social media.

Man Gives Machetes To Homeless TikTok Via @povwolfy loading...

Man Gives Booze And Machetes To Homeless

According to thegatewaypundit.com, 29-year-old Keith Castillo, a Corpus Christi, Texas native, began handing out free liquor and machetes in October of this year. So far he's handed out booze and machetes to homeless people in Austin, Texas, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

Castillo has plans to do the same thing in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York.

On November 22, Castillo posted a video showing his walking around backstreets in New Orleans handing out Vodka and machetes to homeless.

From nypost.com -

"The Corpus Christi, Texas, native said he spoke to police about handing out machetes and was assured he wasn’t doing anything illegal.

Castillo also doesn’t think he is doing anything immoral and believes the homeless people will not use the blades to hurt him or anyone else."

Get our free mobile app

Although handing out free machetes to homeless people on the streets might not technically be against the law, we wonder what kind of responsibility Castillo shoulders if one of the people who he gave a machete to uses it hurt someone, or worse.

Castillo claims he keeps about 30 machetes in his car at all times so he can help the homeless "stay safe".

Read more over at nypost.com.