(LAFAYETTE, Louisiana) - (KPEL-FM) Drivers traveling down I-10 have been dealing with lane closures at the interchange with I-49 since late 2024 when a truck hit the I-10 overpass while traveling on I-49N in Lafayette.

Travelers heading eastbound on I-10 with the intention of turning north on I-49 have been taking detours including exit 101 (University exit) and traveling north to Pont des Mouton to rejoin I-49N. In addition, Travelers on I-49S heading to I-10E have been needing to detour as well while the right lane of I-10E has been under construction at the overpass.

In a recent communication with the Department of Transportation and Development, Deidre Druilhet gave an update on the progress of the repairs to the interstate. Speaking with KPEL-FM via email, she stated "The contractor is still estimated to complete the work this month. Once we get closer we will notify the public."

This is promising news as the weather appears to be cooperating recently, and hopefully the work will be completed soon to help ease the excess detour traffic along the alternate routes.

In the meantime, there will be continued lane closures this weekend as construction continues as announced by the LADOTD.

On Saturday, March 8, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., I-49 northbound at its intersection with I-10 will be completely closed to all traffic, weather permitting. This closure is necessary to allow crews to remove formwork and clean the roadway beneath the I-10 eastbound overpass. Motorists traveling northbound on I-49 will be detoured via Exit 1A (Baton Rouge), continuing eastbound on I-10 to Exit 104 (Louisiana Avenue), turning left on Louisiana Avenue, and re-entering I-10 westbound to Exit 103B (I-49/US 167 - Opelousas). Emergency vehicles will not have access to this section of I-49 during the closure.

On Sunday, March 9, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., I-10 eastbound between the University Avenue Interchange and the I-49 Interchange will be reduced to one lane, pending weather conditions. This closure is necessary for crews to remove concrete barriers from the outside lane of I-10. Unlike the I-49 closure, emergency vehicles will have access to the inside lane of the affected area.

Additionally, several ramps will remain closed during this time, including the I-10 eastbound overpass auxiliary lane (deceleration/acceleration lane), the I-49 northbound exit ramp from I-10 (Exit 103B), and Exit 1A to access I-10 eastbound.

