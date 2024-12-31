(Lafayette, Louisiana) - As the holiday season wraps up, the city has announced changes to the trash and compost collection schedule to accommodate New Year’s Day. Here’s everything residents need to know to ensure smooth waste disposal during this festive period.

Trash Collection Adjustments

Advanced Waste Services (AWS) will not operate on New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1). As a result, all collection dates during these weeks will shift back by one day. For example, if your regular collection day is Monday, your trash will be picked up on Tuesday instead, and so on throughout the week.

To accommodate the increased volume of holiday waste, crews will collect excess trash as long as it is bagged and placed neatly next to your cart. This provides an excellent opportunity to dispose of extra packaging, gift wrap, and other seasonal refuse responsibly.

Residents can also dispose of their Christmas trees by placing them at the curb on their regular collection day. Trees should be free of decorations, lights, and stands to facilitate efficient pickup and composting.

Compost Facility Hours

The facility will close again for the New Year’s holiday on Saturday, December 30, and remain closed through Monday, January 1. It will reopen to the public on Tuesday, January 2.

Plan Ahead for a Stress-Free Holiday

The city encourages residents to plan ahead and make use of these adjusted schedules to keep their homes and neighborhoods clean during the holidays. By following these guidelines, everyone can contribute to a smooth and efficient waste management process. Happy holidays!