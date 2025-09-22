Lafayette Offering Free Drop-Off for Hazardous Waste and Electronics
(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Twice a year, Lafayette residents as well as residents in unincorporated areas of Lafayette parish have the chance to rid their homes of items that are not safe to dispose of in their trash bins at home. If you're not aware, light bulbs, batteries, yard chemicals and more are considered hazardous waste and special precautions need to be taken to dispose of them properly.
Residents are encouraged to take part in Lafayette Consolidated Government’s upcoming Fall Household Hazardous Waste Disposal event, an important effort to keep the community clean and safe. Properly discarding household chemicals not only protects the environment but also helps safeguard sanitation workers. According to the EPA and hazardous waste effects on the environment, when these items are thrown away incorrectly, they can contaminate land, air, and water or even cause serious injuries. This seasonal event gives residents a safe and convenient way to get rid of unwanted chemicals and electronics responsibly.
Hazardous Household Waste Day in Lafayette
Date: November 22, 2025
Time: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Location: Cajun Field, Lafayette (2351 W. Congress St.) - Must enter from W. Congress
Eligibility: Residents of City of Lafayette and Unincorporated Areas only (must have proof of residence at time of drop-off)
Items Accepted for Disposal for Hazardous Waste Disposal Day
Chemicals:
- Alkaline Batteries
- Chemical Cleaners
- Fluorescent Tubes
- Gasoline
- Herbicides
- Mercury Thermometers
- Paint & Paint Products
- Paint Thinner & Stripper
- Pesticides
- Photographic Chemicals
- Pool Chemicals
- Stains
- Turpentine
Electronics:
- Computer Hardware
- Computer Accessories
- Laptops
- Processors
- Networking Equipment
- Circuit Boards
- LCD Monitors Only
- Printers
- Fax Machines
- Security Systems
- Xboxes, PlayStations, Wii Consoles
- Cell Phones/Bag Phones
- Telephones, Cables & Telephone Systems
- Computer Cables
- Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS)
- Cable Boxes
Items Not Accepted for Disposal for Hazardous Waste Disposal Day:
- X - Appliances
- X - Furniture
- X - TVs (any kind)
- X - CRT Monitors
- X - Office Copiers
- X - Compact Fluorescent Bulbs
- X - Toner/Ink Cartridges
- X - GPS Devices
- X - MP3 & DVD Players
- X - Digital Cameras
- X - DVD Movies & DVRs
- X - Video Games
- X - Tapes, CDs, Discs
- X - Stereo Equipment
- X - Speakers
- X - Fire/Smoke Detectors
- X - Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries
- X - Motor Oil
- X - PCB Oil
- X - Antifreeze
- X - Commercial Waste
- X - Compressed Gas Cylinders
- X - Medical Waste
- X - Medicine
- X - Radioactive Material
- X - Explosives (including ammunition)
Where to dispose of non-accepted items:
Antifreeze:
- Firestone (all locations)
Appliances:
- Louisiana Scrap Metal
- Weekly curbside as Bulky Waste (visit Bulky Waste page for more information)
Automotive Batteries:
- Louisiana Scrap Metal
- Most Automotive Stores (Call ahead- i.e. Auto Zone, Firestone, Advance Auto Parts, Pep Boys)
Compact Fluorescent Bulbs:
- Home Depot
- Lowe's
Compressed Gas Cylinders:
- Ameri-Gas (2317 North University Avenue)
Fire Extinguishers
- Gulf Land Fire Safety Services, Inc. - Carencro, LA
Medicine/Prescription Drugs:
- Local Pharmacies (Call ahead - i.e. Walgreens, CVS, University Medical Center, Ochsners)
Rechargeable Batteries:
- Best Buy - Lithium ion only
- Batteries Plus
Motor Oil:
- Most Automotive Stores
- Wal-Mart
Tires:
- Colt, Inc: 1223 Delhomme Ave., Scott, LA
Make sure to mark your calendar and bring only the accepted items for proper disposal. Let’s work together to maintain a clean and healthy community.
