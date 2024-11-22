The Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced service changes and closures in observance of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, November 28, and Acadian Day on Friday, November 29, 2024. Here’s a detailed guide to help residents plan ahead:

Transit Services

Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28): All transit services will be suspended.

Friday (Nov. 29): Transit will resume regular schedules beginning at 6:45 a.m.

If you rely on public transportation, be sure to make alternative arrangements for Thanksgiving Day.

Garbage Collection

Thursday (Nov. 28): Garbage collection services will not operate.

Garbage collection services will not operate. Friday (Nov. 29): Thursday's garbage collection will be handled.

Thursday's garbage collection will be handled. Saturday (Nov. 30): Friday's garbage collection will take place.

Residents are reminded to place their garbage out on the adjusted pickup days to ensure timely collection.

Dean Domingues Compost Facility

The compost facility at 400 Dugas Road will be closed for both Thanksgiving Day and Acadian Day. Regular operating hours will resume on Monday, December 2.

City-Parish Offices

All city-parish government offices will be closed on November 28 and 29. Operations will return to normal on Monday, December 2.

These closures are part of the LCG’s annual observance of the holidays. Residents are encouraged to plan accordingly, especially regarding transit schedules and garbage collection.

For additional updates or inquiries, visit the Lafayette Consolidated Government website or contact relevant departments.