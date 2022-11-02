Oh, Jerry.

The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, recently attended a private Halloween party and he dressed up as a blind referee.

While there were no signs of the "NFL" on his costume, Sports Illustrated reports that his costume could fall within the parameters of "derogatory or demeaning content.”

The league has always been very protective of its officials, at least when it comes to publically criticizing them, and Jones' costume may have gone too far.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys Getty Images loading...

Again, Jones' costume made no reference to the NFL while wearing a referee shirt, with glasses and a stick which one may use if visually impaired, but the reference could be enough for the league to fine him.

Now, reports out on Wednesday said that the NFL will not fine him, but I am certain that the NFL had a talk with the very vocal owner of "America's Team".

In recent weeks we have seen the Cowboys not get some obvious holding calls on some of their marquee defensive players, thus Jerry could have been sending a message to the officials in the NFL.

Here's Jerry Jones at the Halloween party dressed as an official who could be perceived as being blind.