(KPEL-FM) - Hurricane season comes but once a year...and lasts 5 months. Louisiana and Gulf Coast residents are very aware of this time of year. Even the Atlantic coast has its share of storms that can have devastating impacts that last for years.

2025 Hurricane Season Prediction

According to NOAA, they are expecting an above-normal season for hurricane activity. This includes a possible 13-19 named storms, 6-10 becoming strong enough to be categorized as hurricanes, and 2-5 of which could become major hurricanes (Cat 3-5).

2025 Hurricane Names

The list of storm names has been released for 2025 as well. Once again, named storms alternate by gender names, starting with Andrea followed by Barry. The entire list can be found below:

Get our free mobile app

What Is a Hurricane Box and Why Is It Important?

The last thing you want to do regarding a hurricane is to wait until the last minute to begin planning building your Hurricane Box. From items you'll need for record keeping purposes like insurance policy documents to birth certificates and more, to other necessary items like extra cash and battery-operated radios to stay informed, to vital items like fresh water, non-perishable food and medications, the amount of things you should have should not be ignored. Having these items can help during evacuation (or hunkering down), and recovery efforts. Every family should have a Hurricane Box to be fully prepared for whatever hurricanes come our way.

Read More: Louisiana Gets More Time to Evacuate With New Hurricane Tracking

Read More: Louisiana Has Nearly 1‑in‑2 Odds of Hurricane Landfall in 2025

Don’t Wait: Prepare Now for South Louisiana Storms

Have a plan in place before a storm enters the gulf. The last thing you want is to rush and potentially forget vital items that may be either unavailable or in short supply in addition to the stress and strain of evacuating or staying put and riding out the storm. Use the following list below to get a start on your Hurricane Box ready before the next storm comes.