(KPEL-FM) - In Louisiana, we have four seasons: Winter (for 4 weeks, not consecutive), Pollen, Rain and Hurricane. Hurricane season lasts the longest, beginning June 1 and mercifully ending November 30th. Every year residents along the coastline keep a wary eye on the forecast just waiting to see if anything develops that could come their way.

Residents along the gulf coast are resilient and determined. Many times, residents will choose to ride out the storm. Sometimes because the storm strength doesn't intimidate them, other times it's because they don't have anywhere to go. Should you choose to ride out a storm, it's a good idea to have a Hurricane Kit available (also good information if you choose to evacuate).

Read More: Hurricane Preparedness Checklist

Get our free mobile app

Which is the Best Side to be on when a Hurricane Approaches?

In the case of hurricanes and tropical storms, miles can make a huge difference in the effects of storms in your area. Louisiana residents know, one of the worst places to be is east of the eye. The upper-right quadrant of the storm continuously pulls moisture from the gulf and creates bands of storms that can train over areas causing massive damage and catastrophic flooding. But, if you're west of the storm, even 30-40 miles west of the eye wall, you may not have much of a weather event at all. Your weather could even be considered pleasant compared to areas just to the east.

via Accuweather.com via Accuweather.com loading...

Hurricane Misinformation Spreads Online

The internet is an amazing and dangerous place. For all the good the internet can provide, we've all seen the dark side of the web. Misinformation can spread quickly, triggering a flood of reactions and more misinformation. When tracking weather online, be absolutely certain you're following reputable meteorological organizations. NOAA is a solid option for storm forecasting, and as the storm approaches the coast, your local meteorologists can provide more detailed information on the potential impacts of the storm. With AI and 'creative content' all over social media, it's more important than ever to discover and follow reputable sites.

Storm categories are based on average wind speed and increase in category strength accordingly. Here's a breakdown of the different levels of storm strength which will hopefully give you some useful information on whether to ride it out or evacuate the area.