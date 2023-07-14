Exactly two weeks after he was announced as the new Pitching and Analytics Coordinator for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Team, Gunner Leger has already been promoted.

Friday afternoon D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported Leger will be the new Ragin’ Cajuns Pitching Coach following Jake Wells stepping down.

Leger pitched for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2015, ’16, ’17 & ’19. He compiled a 24-13 record with a 2.44 ERA. The Lake Charles native and Barbe High School alum, was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2015 and Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year in 2017. Injuries eventually curtailed Leger’s career.

Gunner Leger Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com loading...

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.

The Top 8 Spots for Boudin in Acadiana