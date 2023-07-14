Gunner Leger Promoted to Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Pitching Coach
Exactly two weeks after he was announced as the new Pitching and Analytics Coordinator for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball Team, Gunner Leger has already been promoted.
Friday afternoon D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported Leger will be the new Ragin’ Cajuns Pitching Coach following Jake Wells stepping down.
Leger pitched for the Ragin’ Cajuns in 2015, ’16, ’17 & ’19. He compiled a 24-13 record with a 2.44 ERA. The Lake Charles native and Barbe High School alum, was the Sun Belt Freshman of the Year in 2015 and Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year in 2017. Injuries eventually curtailed Leger’s career.
Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area
Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.
The Top 8 Spots for Boudin in Acadiana
FOR SALE: Houses With a Pool in Lafayette, Louisiana
It's hot outside, and if you're looking for a new home, you may be motivated to find something with a built-in way to break the heat. Here are some local homes for sale with a pool right there for you and the family.