(LAFAYETTE, LA) - Ask anybody who grew up here where they saw their first movie, and you'll get a different answer depending on the decade. Lafayette once had one-screen theaters scattered all over downtown and through the city's neighborhoods, and the multiplex count was still higher as recently as the 1990s. Today, we're down to two, the Grand 14 and the Grand 16. Let's take a look back at some of the multiplexes that lit up our nights on the silver screen.

Center Cinema, next to the Heymann Center (1966-1998)

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What is now a parking tower for Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center used to be a 4-screen theater. Eventually towards the end of its life, it was converted to a Dollar Cinema with second run movies and discounted concessions.

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Westwood Theater, near Congress Street and Bertrand Drive (1970-2004)

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When my family and I first moved to Lafayette in the early 1980s, I remember seeing more than one movie in this theater. It felt (at the time) extraordinarily large and truly captured the moviegoing experience for decades. A Goodwill building now stands in the spot where movies like 'Amadeus', 'Return of the Jedi' and more played for audiences.

The Plaza at Johnston, Grand Marche shopping center (1970-1995)

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Before the 3509, there was the Plaza night club. Before that, it was the Plaza movie theater. I truly don't recall ever going to see a movie at the Plaza, but definitely remember the subsequent night club. .

Northgate Cinema, next to Northgate Mall (1978-2005)

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It started with three screens, grew to eight and became the Northgate 8. Eventually it also became a discount theater before closing the doors in 2005

Acadiana Mall Cinemas (1979-1999)

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It opened with the mall near the food court. It was one of those peak mall experiences where you could have dinner and a movie, and never leave the building. I remember going to see 'Jurassic Park' in 1993 and was truly awestruck at how far special effects had come. It finished out its run as a discount house after the Carmike 10 came along.

Ambassador 10 (1996-2006)

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Southern Theaters bought it and turned it into what we now know as the Grand 14. Not ironically, it was called the Ambassador 10 even though it wasn't on Ambassador Caffery, but Kaliste Saloom instead.

Carmike 10, next to Acadiana Mall (1997-2009)

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I'll be honest, I was a little sad when the movie theater moved out from the mall and into the property surrounding it. The all-encompassing experience of the mall movie theater was hard to match. Even though It was a step up from the mall theater it couldn't keep up once the Grand theaters opened, and it's a furniture store today.

Read More: Best Deal for Movie Night in Lafayette

Where We Go to the Movies Now

Lafayette's two remaining theaters changed hands a few years back. Southern Theaters sold both to Texas-based Santikos in 2023. You'll find The Grand Ambassador at 2315 Kaliste Saloom Road and The Grand Lafayette at 3141 Johnston Street. And because this is Lafayette, the Grand 14 added a daiquiri bar back in 2019. Some things only happen here.

This is only a history of the multi-screen theaters, as Lafayette has deep history going back to 1905 with the Jefferson Theater. I'm sure people with more wisdom than me can add to the history of their favorite theater from the past. Tell us yours, because I'd love to hear which marquee you still miss.