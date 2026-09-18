(LAFAYETTE, LA) - Between snacks, tickets and whatever premium format is showing, a trip to the movies can add up fast. Good news for Acadiana: both The Grand Lafayette and The Grand Ambassador run a full lineup of weekly deals that make it a lot easier to catch a show without emptying your wallet.

First Responder And Military Mondays Bring $6 Tickets

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Every Monday, active duty, retired and veteran military members, along with First Responders and EMS personnel, get in for $6. That $6 rate covers the ticket, and you can add a large popcorn for another $6 and a large drink for $6 on top of that. Premium formats like 3D and AVX are still discounted, just at a slightly higher rate than standard showings. You'll need to bring a valid ID and show it at the box office the day of your screening.

Monday Mystery Movies Let You See The Unreleased Stuff For $5

If you're the type who likes to be first in line, mark your calendar for Monday Mystery Movies. On select Mondays, the theater runs a secret advance screening of a film that hasn't hit wide release yet, and it'll only run you $5 to find out what it is.

Super Tuesday Drops Standard Tickets To $5.99

This one surprised me. My daughter invited me to watch a movie and sent me the theater and screening time so I could order my ticket. At checkout, I discovered the price was MUCH lower than I was expecting. That's because Tuesdays are where the real savings live. Super Tuesday brings standard format tickets down to $5.99, and even premium formats like 3D or AVX are available for that same $5.99 base price plus the usual premium surcharge. Concessions get the discount too, a large popcorn and a large drink are each $5.99. Just know that special engagements and early access screenings don't qualify.

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Free Refills On Popcorn And Drinks, Every Single Day

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Here's the one that doesn't need a special day on the calendar. Buy a large popcorn or a large fountain drink, and you get free same-day refills, all day, every day. It's an easy way to stretch a snack budget on a regular family movie night.

Matinee Pricing And Summer Early Bird Deals

Standard matinee pricing runs daily for afternoon showtimes, so an early trip to the theater is already the cheaper option most of the year. During peak season stretches like summer, keep an eye out for Early Bird pricing too, showtimes before noon get knocked down an extra dollar.

Between the Monday deals, Super Tuesday and the daily matinee pricing, there's really no excuse not to make it to the movies this week. Grab the popcorn, bring your refill cup back up, and enjoy the show.