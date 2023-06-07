GRAND OPENING – The Tap Room in Youngsville

The Tap Room in Youngsville had it’s Grand Opening on Tuesday night. Tucked away on Sugar Pond in Youngsville, this version of the Tap feels a bit more cozy than the original in River Ridge.

attachment-Sun Belt Thumbnail (48)

Walk in and you find a good size bar to your right. But instead of the benches and tables you find in Lafayette, there are private booths, if you will, in Youngsville.

attachment-Sun Belt Thumbnail (49)

But the biggest difference is the lounge to the left. A much more casual and comfortable feel than you’ll find in most sports bars. I’m not sure if the Tap Room considers itself a sports bar, but they have plenty of TVs and sports are always on.

attachment-Sun Belt Thumbnail (50)

Of course, there were plenty of tables to eat outside and Tuesday was an unseasonably cool evening to enjoy an adult beverage (Makers & diet) and pepperoni flat bred (well done).

There is one additional item I noticed in the Youngsville Tap Room. If anyone has any idea what this is, please let me know.

attachment-Sun Belt Thumbnail (52)

I know it was the Grand Opening, but for a Tuesday night, the bar, booths and ‘lounge’ area were packed. Congrats and best of luck to the new Tap Room in Youngsville.