GRAND OPENING – The Tap Room in Youngsville
The Tap Room in Youngsville had it’s Grand Opening on Tuesday night. Tucked away on Sugar Pond in Youngsville, this version of the Tap feels a bit more cozy than the original in River Ridge.
Walk in and you find a good size bar to your right. But instead of the benches and tables you find in Lafayette, there are private booths, if you will, in Youngsville.
But the biggest difference is the lounge to the left. A much more casual and comfortable feel than you’ll find in most sports bars. I’m not sure if the Tap Room considers itself a sports bar, but they have plenty of TVs and sports are always on.
Of course, there were plenty of tables to eat outside and Tuesday was an unseasonably cool evening to enjoy an adult beverage (Makers & diet) and pepperoni flat bred (well done).
There is one additional item I noticed in the Youngsville Tap Room. If anyone has any idea what this is, please let me know.
I know it was the Grand Opening, but for a Tuesday night, the bar, booths and ‘lounge’ area were packed. Congrats and best of luck to the new Tap Room in Youngsville.