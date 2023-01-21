Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis made headlines a couple of weeks ago following an accident which landed him in the ICU after saving his children from drowning.

Well fans are overjoyed about the most recent news regarding Hillis.

The former NFL star's exit from the ICU was a happy one and fans are pouring out their love and support on social media.

Thousands recognize the massive power back from his appearance on the cover of Madden 12, and after his heroic effort and miraculous recovery, some are even wishing to see him honored again.

His strength was renowned as a player, but now his will is what people remember him for.

Hillis is surely heading home to continue his recovery, but fans have made sure that he and his family feel the love.

