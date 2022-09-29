Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off of the field on a stretcher after a severe injury occurred during the team's Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Initial reports say that Tagovailoa has been transported to the hospital for possible head and neck injuries.

Just days after an investigation was launched into the Miami Dolphins' handling of an injury to their quarterback in last week's game, Tua Tagovailo was severely injured in the team's game against the Bengals.

Tua Tagovailo Carted off of Field after Severe Injury

See the play where Tua Tagovailo was injured below.

Hopefully, Tua Tagovailo gets all of the necessary care as he is treated at the hospital.

Reports say that Tagovailo does currently have control and use of all of his extremities.