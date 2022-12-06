Demario Davis Nominated for Prestigious NFL Award

Demario Davis has made an eternal impact in the city of New Orleans.

When the linebacker came down from the Jets, he instantly became a top-flight performer and leader both on and off the field.

Get our free mobile app

His value in the locker room is incalculable, as is his work off the field.

Thus, it was a no-brainer who the Saints should nominate for the NFL's most presitigious off-the-field award for a second straight year.

The "Man of God" is getting a second chance to end up as the Man of the Year.

The award, which carries the name of the indelible Walter Payton, is given to a player nominated by his team who makes a major impact on and off the field.

The Arkansas State alum's charity organization, the Devoted Dreamers Foundation, has a mission of "equipping the next generation of leaders with the tools to be successful, spiritually, mentally, and physically."

Davis just recently secured a large donation on behalf of former NFL players Anquan Boldin and Malcolm Jenkins for his Devoted Dreamers Academy, a series of after-school programs and camps that offer insight into the world of sports business, as well as a way for youth to form social bonds and skills in a safe and productive way.

Finally, the Academy boasts a travel 7-on-7 football team that has a 100% college acceptance rate among its athletes.

The last Saint to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year award was Drew Brees in 2006. While there are obviously plenty of deserving candidates, but with a second straight nomination, Davis certainly increases his chances of landing the honor.

Davis' impact in the community is as deep and broad as Lake Pontchartrain, and while he certainly deserves the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Who Dat Nation is proud of him either way.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic New Orleans Saints Record Holders For Every Important Stat

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.