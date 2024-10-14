Boo at the Zoo Returns to Zoosiana in 2024

(Broussard, Louisiana) - 'Boo at the Zoo' is one of the most anticipated family-friendly Halloween events at Zoosiana in Broussard, Louisiana. This annual celebration transforms the zoo into a festive, slightly spooky wonderland, perfect for visitors of all ages. With the event typically held over several weekends in October, Boo at the Zoo invites families to experience Halloween in a safe, controlled environment surrounded by wildlife.

The zoo grounds are decorated with seasonal decorations, creating a fun, eerie atmosphere. Visitors can dress up in their favorite costumes, and kids are especially encouraged to come in their Halloween best to take part in a range of engaging activities. One of the event's highlights is the bat-themed scavenger hunt. Children will also receive a 'Trick-or-Treat' bag upon exit (for children 12 and under).

In addition to scavenger hunt and trick-or-treat bags, Boo at the Zoo features a variety of interactive games and activities designed to entertain children. Popular attractions include gem mining and the Storybook Carousel. For families seeking a bit more adventure, there are spooky train rides that wind through some of the zoo’s most shadowy corners, offering a playful thrill.

There's also an online costume contest for a chance to win a special prize. Head to Zoosiana and take a photo of your child in costume at the Photo Op Spot (located at the Critter Cafe) be the end of Halloween night (one submission per child or family). The winner will be announced on Zoosiana's Facebook and Instagram page, and is sponsored by The Acadiana Advocate.

The zoo’s animals remain a big part of the event as well, with visitors able to view exotic wildlife like tigers, lemurs, and giraffes while enjoying the festive atmosphere. Boo at the Zoo allows families to connect with nature in a fun and unique way while celebrating Halloween.

Boo at the Zoo offers something for everyone, from seasonal fun to educational experiences, making it a beloved tradition in Broussard and a fantastic way to celebrate the spooky season with the whole family.

There's no special pricing for the event. Normal zoo admission rates apply, and Zoosiana Members can enter for free. If you'd like to become a member, you can get more information here.