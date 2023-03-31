Angel Reese’s Monster Fourth Quarter Performance Propels the Tigers to their First National Championship Appearance

The Tigers are headed to the national game after taking down the number-one-seeded Hokies of Virginia Tech. The Tigers trailed by two points at the half to a very dangerous three-point shooting team that increased the lead to nine, but they battled their way back in the second half. The Tigers went on a 24-9 run at one point and lead by as many as 12 points down the stretch.

LSU v Virginia Tech Getty Images loading...

The Hokies hit 9 three-pointers in the game but it was the inside presence of LSU’s defense that made the difference. It was the dynamic duo of Angel Reese and Alexis Morris that was the driving force for the Tiger’s offense. Alexis Morris had her second straight 20-plus performance as she totaled points. Meanwhile, Angel Reese continue to make history as she tallied her 33rd double of the season as she went for 24 points and 12 rebounds. Reese recorded her 32 double-doubles in last week’s matchup which broke the SEC single-season record, but tonight’s double-double tied the NCAA single-season record.

She will have a chance to break that NCAA record as the Tigers will play in the national championship game on Sunday at 3 PM. With the 7-point win, the Tigers secured the first-ever national championship appearance in program history. Kim Mulky inherited a 9-win program and in it just two seasons, has them playing for a national championship.

The Tigers await the winner of South Carolina and Iowa as they attempt to secure their first national title in program history. Congratulations to the Tigers and good luck on Sunday.

