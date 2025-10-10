ABBEVILLE, La. (103.3 The Goat) - One Acadiana area high school is down a head football coach as we've learned that Abbeville High's Jonathan Zenon is no longer leading the Wildcats' football team.

Abbeville High Removes Zenon as Head Football Coach

The Abbeville Meridional reported that Zenon was informed this past Wednesday by the school's administration, with the backing of the central, that he was his head football coaching duties were being taken away, effective immediately. He was asked, though, to remain at the school as a freshman math teacher and the school's head track coach.

Former LSU Star to Remain on Staff as Teacher and Track Coach?

Zenon had just returned to school on Wednesday after being on leave for 10 days. After learning about the changes, Zenon left school and reportedly has until today (Oct. 10) to determine if he wants to remain on staff at AHS.

The Abbeville Meridional reached out to Abbeville High Principal Jenni Frick for comment on why they decided to let Zenon go as head football coach.

“At this time, we feel that this is in the best interest of our program,” said Frick. “Our goal is to build on that momentum that we had last week and continue forward.”

A Tough Run for Abbeville’s Football Program

The wins have been alusive to the Abbeville Wildcats football program recently. Zenon was in the middle of his second year as head coach. The team went 0-10 in 2024 and was 0-4 went he went on leave the Monday after losing his 14th straight game as head coach.

Trevor Eaton Named Interim Head Coach for the Season

The team did win in Week 5, defeating Lagrange High by a score of 20-14. AHS head basketball coach Trevor Eaton stepped in as head coach for that game and will remain the interim head football coach for the rest of the season.

The 41-year-old Zenon was a standout prep football player at Breaux Bridge High before playing for the LSU Tigers from 2004 to 2008. He was a part of the 2007 BCS National Championship team.

Zenon went undrafted in the 2008 NFL Draft but spent time on the rosters of the New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, and Jacksonville Jaguars. That would be his only year playing in the NFL.

A Long Line of Coaching Changes at AHS

Whoever takes over as the new head football coach for Abbeville High, they'll be the 10th person to do so since 2004.

Here is a list of the former AHS coaches, dating back to 2004:

Keith Calvert (2004-2005)

Robert Toomer (2006-2007)

Ward Courville (2008)

Larry Breaux (2009-2012)

Chris Towery (2013-2014)

Gary Atkins (2015-2016)

Kevin Kern (2017-2019)

Roderick Moy (2020-2023)

Jonathan Zenon (2024-2025)

Trevor Eaton (Interim, 2025-present)