7 Things You Should Never Say to, or Ask a Cajun

1

By and large, the food you find in New Orleans is not Cajun food. It's actually quite different from the food you'll find in Acadiana.

New Orleans' food is more tomato based, Creole food. Still delicious, just not what we consider to be Cajun food. The difference has been described as Creole food being "city food" while Cajun food is more "country food".

If you're confused, just ask the question above and we promise we will very quickly and sternly explain it to you.